Nutri Ninja single serve blender + 2 smoothie cups now $59 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Walmart is now offering the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender (BL450) for $59 shipped. Regularly $80 at Walmart with very similar models fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to score an ideal smoothie blender. However, this model is also more than capable of light meal preparations, whipping up the guac or salsa, as well as your daily protein shake. The 900-watt blender also ships with a pair of 18- and 24-ounce on-the-go blender cups. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s just a simple personal blender you’re after, the Magic Bullet is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While not quite as powerful or capable overall, it is perfect for protein shakes and the like with a 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers. It also comes in at just over $36 after you clip the on-page coupon.

You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s Woot home goods sale for an all-time low on the AmazonBasics Kitchen Tool Set and more. We also still have a great deal on Ninja’s air fryer-equipped 6.5-quart Foodi Multi-Cooker, the Weber iGrill 3, and much more right here.

More on the Nutri Ninja Single Serve Blender:

An appliance that aims to produce a more nutritious beverage, the Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender BL450 uses a combination of power and blade speeds to create healthy, ultra-smooth blended drinks any time. Pro Extractor blades break down whole fruits and vegetables as well as ice for better availability of nutrients in every beverage you make. With 900 watts of power, you can prepare your drink or meal replacement quickly and stay on schedule with the rest of your day.

