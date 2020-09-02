Upgrade a workshop, garage, or basement with 16,000-lumens of light at $38.50

Zoplite (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Hykolity 4,000-Lumen 5000K LED Shop Lights for $38.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $55 going rate, today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If your garage, basement, or workshop is lacking in light, these LEDs are the perfect upgrade. Each sports 4,000-lumens of brightness and comes in at a 5000K color temperature. Combined, you’ll have 16,000-lumens of total light in whichever space you put them in. Only a single plug is needed as well, since each light is linkable to the previous one, offering a simplified setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d rather stick to screw-in bulbs, this 8,000-lumen option is a great choice. It features three deformable LED panels, allowing you to direct the light exactly where you need it. The main downside here is that you’re only getting 8,000-lumens instead of 16,000 like today’s lead deal. But, picking up two of these provides a similar light output to the four shop LEDs above while only taking up two sockets. At $18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s easy to recommend these as a great choice for those looking for something a bit different.

For those who want something a bit smaller than today’s lead deal, be sure to check out the sale we spotted last night. You’ll find a 6-pack of Hykolity’s 2,200-lumen LED Shop Lights on sale for $25.50 shipped. Overall, this 6-pack brings around 13,200-lumens to the table at a significant discount to today’s lead deal. The main downside is it comes in the form of six lights instead of four, taking up more space on your ceiling.

Hykolity Shop LED Light features:

Hykolity’s 4ft led shop lights feature 4000 lumens brightness at 5000K Daylight White by using only 36W. That is a staggering LED Efficiency of 110 lm/w! Excellent replacement of conventional fluorescent fixture. Energy Savings of up to 75%.

ETL certified for better quality, safety and reliability. This long-lasting LED shop light provides up to 50,000 hours of light before any maintenance is required.

4ft linkable led shop light use plug connection to connect up to 4 pcs together in your garages, workshops, workbench areas, storage areas, warehouses, basements, equipment rooms, etc.

