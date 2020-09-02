Kate Spade’s offering extra 40% off sale styles: handbags, MacBook bags, more

Kate Spade is currently offering an extra 40% off sale styles with promo code HEATINGUP at checkout. Inside this event you can find great deals on handbags, wallets, MacBook bags, apparel, shoes, jewelry, and more. Best of all, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Polly Large Crossbody Convertible Bag. This style is great for everyday to keep you hands-free and it can easily be dressed up or down. You can currently find it on sale for $109, which is down from its original rate of $258. The neutral color tones will pair nicely with almost any outfit and the interior is spacious to hold your essentials. Score even more deals from Kate Spade below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

