Little Giant King Kombo ladder offers dual-function with corner brace at $105

Today only, Woot is offering the Little Giant King Kombo 5-foot A-Frame/8-foot Extension Ladder for $104.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $180 at Amazon, it just dropped to $146.50 there and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a compact ladder to help you reach new heights for home improvement projects, this is a great option. You’ll find that it can be either a 5-foot A-frame ladder or an 8-foot extension, depending on your needs. Little Giant rates this ladder for up to 375-pounds, making it a great option all-around. This ladder also has a unique feature that allows it to easily wrap around a stud or corner, ensuring that you stay secure while climbing no madder what surface you lean it up against. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
This 4-step ladder is a great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. You’ll find that the top step is just 3-foot 2-inches off the ground, which is a bit shy of the 5-foot that today’s lead deal offers. But, with a 500-pound rating, it’ll be great at changing light bulbs or dusting the fan in your home, especially at $98 shipped on Amazon.
Costco has a 3-step ladder for those with less space and on a tighter budget. You’ll find that it’s just $40 shipped at Amazon. The top step is around 30-inches off the ground, providing under 3-feet of additional height. This makes it a great option for those who just need to reach an 8-foot ceiling to change light bulbs or an A/C filter.
Little Giant King Kombo Ladder features:
- Combination ladder converts to stepladder, extension and leaning ladder configurations.
- Get closer to your work with the rotating wall pad, which conforms to inside and outside corners, walls and studs.
- Non-Conductive Hi-Viz Green Fiberglass increases ladder visibility and is safe to work around electricity.
- Quad Pod accessory converts the King Kombo ladder’s extension position to use the ladder on outside corners, walls and studs.
