Little Giant King Kombo ladder offers dual-function with corner brace at $105

Today only, Woot is offering the Little Giant King Kombo 5-foot A-Frame/8-foot Extension Ladder for $104.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $180 at Amazon, it just dropped to $146.50 there and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a compact ladder to help you reach new heights for home improvement projects, this is a great option. You’ll find that it can be either a 5-foot A-frame ladder or an 8-foot extension, depending on your needs. Little Giant rates this ladder for up to 375-pounds, making it a great option all-around. This ladder also has a unique feature that allows it to easily wrap around a stud or corner, ensuring that you stay secure while climbing no madder what surface you lean it up against. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

This 4-step ladder is a great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. You’ll find that the top step is just 3-foot 2-inches off the ground, which is a bit shy of the 5-foot that today’s lead deal offers. But, with a 500-pound rating, it’ll be great at changing light bulbs or dusting the fan in your home, especially at $98 shipped on Amazon.

Costco has a 3-step ladder for those with less space and on a tighter budget. You’ll find that it’s just $40 shipped at Amazon. The top step is around 30-inches off the ground, providing under 3-feet of additional height. This makes it a great option for those who just need to reach an 8-foot ceiling to change light bulbs or an A/C filter.

Little Giant King Kombo Ladder features:

Combination ladder converts to stepladder, extension and leaning ladder configurations.

Get closer to your work with the rotating wall pad, which conforms to inside and outside corners, walls and studs.

Non-Conductive Hi-Viz Green Fiberglass increases ladder visibility and is safe to work around electricity.

Quad Pod accessory converts the King Kombo ladder’s extension position to use the ladder on outside corners, walls and studs.

