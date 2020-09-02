Meshforce’s 802.11ac M3 Wi-Fi routers have 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage at $141

Meshforce Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-pack of 803.22ac Mesh Wi-Fi M3 Routers for $141.10 shipped with the code MQIWTSW3 and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll save over 20% with today’s stacked discounts, bringing Meshforce’s 3-pack of M3 routers to one of the best prices that we’ve ever tracked. Each node supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi speeds and offers two Gigabit Ethernet ports, either for connecting back to the main M3 or for powering your wired network devices. You’ll find parental controls and guest networks here, along with other high-end features to give you a well-rounded experience. With up to 6,000-square feet of wireless coverage, this mesh system is great for homes of all sizes. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 1,000 happy customers.

If you don’t need 6,000-square feet of wireless coverage, opting for one of Amazon’s eero 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router is a great option. At $99 shipped, you’ll see similar wireless speeds as today’s lead deal, but with a maximum coverage area of around 1,500-square feet. Amazon’s eero routers, however, are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and more. They also carry the ability to transform into a mesh system should the need arise in the future.

For those still renting a DOCSIS 3.0 modem from their ISP, be sure to check out this NETGEAR deal we found yesterday. It comes in at $159 shipped but packs both a DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi router in one simple package. This can save you up to $120 per year, meaning that after 16-months this will have paid for itself.

Meshforce 802.11ac Wi-Fi System features:

Meshforce’s Flagship Mesh WiFi: Here is M3s Mesh WiFi System upgraded from MeshForce M1 and M3, equipped with all gigabit ethernet and even greater coverage. The dual band WiFi creates a super powerful wireless network for entire home. Capable for up to 60 devices so everyone can enjoy seamless, flawless and fast Internet.

