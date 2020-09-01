NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Hybrid Modem and 802.11ac Router hits $159, more from $84

Amazon is currently offering NETGEAR AC1750 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $158.79 shipped. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve seen since March and is one of the lowest to date overall, as well. Combining a DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac router into a single package, adding this into your networking setup is a great way to ditch monthly rental fees. It’s ideal for up to 680Mb/s service plans and alongside its four built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports, you’ll be able to count on 1,750Mb/s network speeds. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those who already have a preferred Wi-Fi system but still want to ditch a rental model from their setup, the ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 is on sale for $84.26 at Amazon right now. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 16% discount and is the best we’ve tracked in months. With support for 600Mb/s plans, this modem will fit into most setups that the featured offering would. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 8,700 customers.

Regardless of which option you choose, it’s a good idea to confirm the compatibility with your service provider. Both modems are said to work with Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum, so most internet setups should be covered. Otherwise, go swing by our networking guide for deals on NAS, other Wi-Fi systems, and more.

NETGEAR Modem and Router Hybrid features:

The NETGEAR AC1750 Wi-Fi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router provides the fastest cable speed available with an AC1750 Wi-Fi router and integrated DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, with up to 680 Mbps. Cable Labs certified to work with all major cable Internet providers such as Cablevision, Cox, Time Warner Cable, XFINITY and more.

