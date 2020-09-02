This LED headlamp offers 210-degrees of 300-lumen illumination at $10

Amazon is offering the OV LED Broadbeam 210-degree 300-lumen Headlamp for $10.12 Prime shipped. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This headlamp separates itself from others by offering a 210-degree lighting path. The actual LED strip wraps around your head, instead of just staying concentrated within the center like normal. You’ll find 300-lumens of light output here, which is more than enough to brighten up any scene. There are two levels of brightness, high and low, giving you the ability to choose how much light an area receives. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

For a more budget-focused LED light, the OLIGHT i3E EOS is a great choice. You’ll only find 90-lumens of brightness here, but it delivers that with a single AAA battery and fits within the palm of your hand. Coming in at under $10 Prime shipped, I keep this light with me everywhere I go, because you never know when you might need a bit of extra light.

On a tighter budget? This 2-pack of EVEREADY LED flashlights is a great choice. These lights are only 25-lumens though, meaning you’ll want to reserve usage for when extra dark scenarios like when the power goes out. But, when you consider that $6.50 Prime shipped gets you two lights and batteries for both, it’s a fantastic deal all around.

OV LED Broadbeam Headlamp features:

The OV LED Broadbeam Headlamp lights up your surroundings unlike any traditional headlamp. This unique, patent pending light strip features an ultra-low profile design that illuminates a wide area, hands-free

The OV Broadbeam Headlamp features a 300 Lumen output from 20 bright high-efficiency LED lights. The LED lights are positioned on a flexible strip to provide 210° of continuous illumination

The compact, lightweight design of the OV Broadbeam Headlamp is comfortable to wear and less bulky than traditional headlamps. The durable and stretchable headband is adjustable to any head size and fits over most baseball caps and beanies

