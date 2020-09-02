Google Pixel 4a deals abound to start September

We’ve spotted a handful of Google Pixel 4a deals today headlined by Visible offering a $100 Mastercard gift card with purchase for $360. You will need to sign-up for service at checkout as well. That equates to $90 in savings and is one of the best pre-paid offers we’ve seen to date.

Meanwhile, other retailers are also offering a couple of Pixel 4a deals worth a look, as well. Best Buy is taking $50 off at $299.99 when you activate the same day. Meanwhile, Verizon has brought back its $10 per month for 24-months offer we saw back in mid-August. Both of which require longer contracts than today’s featured deal but less cash up front.

Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor. We called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review. Early ratings at Amazon agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more Android deals, jump over to this morning’s coverage of the OnePlus 7T, which has dropped to $400 for a limited time. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate. With its 3-camera array, there’s a lot to like on this model if you’re looking for something different than the Pixel 4a.

More on the Google Pixel 4a:

Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you’d expect. Equipped with 2.2GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM helps you get the help you need, fast – for a lot less than you’d expect.

