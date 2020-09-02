VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1080p Dash Camera on sale for $119.99 shipped with the code 8YNZVG96 at checkout. Down from $200, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. The N2 Pro offers the ability to record 1080p both inside and outside of your vehicle at the same time, which is perfect if you want to capture a teen’s driving habits or your passengers should you be an Uber or Lyft driver. It can also shoot 1440p out of just the single front lens, giving you a higher-quality video if recording the inside of your car isn’t a big deal for you. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage.

We’re also spotting that VANTRUE via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro Mini 1080p Dash Camera on sale for $51.99 shipped with the code KNQ​T7HDB and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $80, this discount is a match for its normal sale price and is the best available. You won’t find dual lenses here, instead, just a single compact camera that captures 1080p footage. The smaller footprint means it takes up less real estate on your windshield, providing a more distraction-free experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Boya US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is also offering the Crosstour 1080p Dual Dash Camera on sale for $34.99 shipped with the code FBW72JQT at checkout. Also on sale, you’re saving 50% here with today’s deal being one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This dash camera setup offers dual recording, but in a slightly different way than today’s lead deal. You’ll receive two separate lenses here, one going on your back bumper/license plate, and the other on your front windshield. This provides a near 360-degree field-of-view, offering full coverage of your vehicle in case of an accident. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Regardless of which model you opt for, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and ensures that your recordings are always easily accessible. Bundled with the microSD card you’ll find an adapter that allows you to transfer footage from the dash camera to computer with ease.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility, so in addition to dual 1080P recording, it also comes with 2.5K 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps single front recording, which is the best image quality dual dash cam in the market.

