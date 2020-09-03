adidas Flash Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Ultraboosts, NMD_R1 shoes, more

- Sep. 3rd 2020 8:53 am ET

adidas Sitewide Sale takes 25% off full-price and sale items with code SALE25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find great deals on popular running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Creative Club Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s NMD_R1 Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $140, however during the sale you can find them for $105. These shoes are great for running, walking, training, and more. They’re also lightweight, cushioned for added comfort, and breathable. You can choose from four versatile color options and with over 500 reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

