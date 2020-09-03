ConairMAN face, hair, nose trimmer bundle matching Amazon low at $20 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the ConairMAN All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $40 at Best Buy and Amazon, today’s offer is 50% off and matching the all-time low. This men’s trimmer comes with plenty of attachments and add-ons for your hair, beard, and nose/ears. The detachable stainless steel blade is complemented by multiple comb attachments for “different lengths and shape styles” as well as a nose/ear trimming attachment, three jaw line combs, a travel pouch, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s bundle is the Wahl Groomsman Beard, Mustache, Hair & Nose Hair Trimmer at $15 Prime shipped. This includes 14 combs for various lengths as well as a bonus nose hair trimmer. Just note this is a battery powered set compared to the Lithium-Ion powered ConairMAN above. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,500 Amazon customers.

Otherwise, just score this Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer for $10 and call it a day. It carries solid ratings from over 6,500 and will take care of your detailing needs with ease. For more personal care items and deals on gear for around the house, swing by our home goods deal hub.

More on the ConairMAN All-in-1 Men’s Trimmer:

MEN’S ALL-IN-ONE LITHIUM ION RECHARGABLE TRIMMER: A man’s face is his statement. The ConairMAN Lithium Ion Powered All-In-1 Trimmer Rechargeable Trimmer has everything you need for clean, precise grooming.

PORTABLE & POWERFUL: This rechargeable trimmer includes an ear/nose trimmer, detailing trimmer, etched trimming blade, 3 jawline combs, 5-Position adjustable comb, adapter, storage pouch & lubricating oil.

