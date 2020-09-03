GAP takes an extra 50% off sale styles + 40% off sitewide with deals from $9

Sep. 3rd 2020

GAP’s Labor Day Event takes an extra 50% off summer sale styles with promo code SALE at checkout. Plus, save 40% off everything else sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Skinny Jeans with GapFlex for $13, which is down from its original rate of $70. These trendy jeans are flattering and very stylish for the fall season. They’re also infused with stretch for added comfort and flexibility. Rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Cropped Icon Denim Jacket is another standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $60 and originally was priced at $148. This jacket will become a go-to in your wardrobe and it pairs nicely over dresses, sweaters, or t-shirts alike.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Banana Republic Labor Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide, including new fall arrivals.

