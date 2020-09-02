Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale takes 40% off sitewide with thousands of new arrivals

Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale is offering 40% off sitewide with thousands of new arrivals and 50% off all pants, dresses, and men’s button-down shirts. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or complimentary 2-3 day delivery on orders of $150 with code BRSHIP at checkout. Banana Republic is known for its high-quality and timeless apparel. One of our top picks for men is the Slim-Fit Flannel Shirt. This style is a fall classic and it’s currently on sale for $39. To compare, it was originally priced at $80. It’s also double-brushed for an extra-soft feel and it’s versatile to pair with jeans or khaki pants alike. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Banana Republic.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the High-Rise Slim Ankle Jeans are currently on sale for $49, which is $50 off the original rate. These jeans are flattering, versatile, and classic with a non-distressing look. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Banana Republic customers.

Our top picks for women include:

