Google’s Nest Secure Alarm system returns to 2020 low at $249 (Save $150)

B&H is currently offering the Google Nest Secure Alarm Security System for $249 shipped. Typically fetching $399, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, matches our previous mention for the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. Nest Secure expands your Google-centered smart home with some added security. This kit includes the base station which also doubles as an alarm and keypad alongside two Detect entry sensors. Then two Nest Tags round out the package, allowing you to easily arm or disarm the system by tapping them to the keypad. Plus, everything can be controlled with Assistant, as well. Over 275 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, going with the Ring Alarm security system at $160 is a great alternative to the lead deal. Here you’re looking at similar coverage to the lead deal, but with Alexa at the helm of voice control rather than Assistant. This one also ditches the unique tag system found above and carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers.

Speaking of Nest deals, we also spotted a discount this morning on the Nest Wifi system 3-pack at $280. This router package covers 5,400-square feet and also doubles as an Assistant speaker at $70 off. Swing by our smart home guide for even more.

Google Nest Secure features:

Keep your home safe with the Secure Alarm System Starter Kit from Nest. This system features the Nest Secure Guard, which serves as the security base station. It is equipped with an 85 dB SPL siren to deter intruders. The Guard’s built-in keypad is ideal for those who prefer to arm and disarm their system with a passcode. In addition, you could also arm and disarm your system with one of the included Nest Secure Tag devices.

