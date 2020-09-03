LG’s Cordzero stick/handheld vac runs for 80-min. at $280 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the LG Cordzero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $279.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500 in new condition at Amazon and closer to $400 refurbished, today’s offer is as much as $220 in savings, at least $120 below the next best price, and the lowest we can find. The Cordzero stands out from other big-name models with a 40-minute runtime that doubles to 80 because of the two included batteries. Easily transforming into a handheld vacuum for the car and elsewhere, it also has a telescopic wand that makes hitting those hard-to-reach areas much easier. This model has a portable charging stand with three different storage modes as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Amazon is also offering a light deal on the BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum at $249 shipped. While not the deepest discount we have tracked, it can fetch as much as $350 and offers up a very similar 2-in-1 setup as today’s lead deal for less. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 customers.

However, you can save significantly more with a $200 Shark Navigator Lift-Away or this $100 BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright. While both highly-rated, you’ll get the handheld action with the Lift-Away model and have to rely on an included flex hose for similar tasks on the $100 model.

More on the LG Cordzero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum:

Enjoy a cordless vacuum cleaner that runs up to 80 minutes* thanks to an extra rechargeable battery. *In normal mode without Power Carpet/Floor Nozzle using 2 included batteries

Turn the wireless LG CordZero vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb.

Store the LG CordZero vacuum anywhere with its portable charging stand and three different storage modes. It quickly transforms to a lightweight handheld vacuum for even more versatility.

