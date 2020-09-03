Roughly 16 to 17 months after Western Digital debuted its rugged ArmorATD drives, the company’s now ready to take things to the next level. Not only can the new not only ArmorLock SSD handle drops and resist crushes, but it also aims to make data encryption a cinch. Gone are the days of needing to decrypt using a complex password. The latest G-Technology storage solution can let your smartphone to do all of that heavy-lifting. That’s right, a companion application lets you lock and unlock your data using biometrics. Continue reading to learn more.

G-Technology’s ArmorLock SSD authenticates you with biometrics

ArmorLock SSD from G-Technology aims to bring 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption to everyday consumers, without making it hard to use. Everything is secured using smartphone biometric authentication, paving the way for a seamless and secure unlocking process.

In addition to security, this solid-state drive boasts read and write speeds of 1,000MB/s. Much like G-Technology’s other rugged solutions, this offering is ready to withstand a beating with up to 3-meter drop protection, 1,000-pound crush resistance, and an IP67 dust and water rating.

“We built the ArmorLock Security Platform with the belief that the world needs new, fundamental technologies to enable data privacy without hampering data availability while helping to protect against data breaches,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital.

Pricing and availability

The new G-Technology ArmorLock SSD is available in a single black and yellow colorway and storage configuration of 2TB. Western Digital has given this unit at an eye-watering price tag of $599.99, a cost that goes head-to-head with some faster Thunderbolt 3 solutions. While we’ve yet to spot an Amazon listing for this new product, it will likely appear there soon under G-Technology’s Rugged Portfolio.

9to5Toys’ Take

While 1,000MB/s read and write performance is certainly a good thing, there are plenty of existing options that can handily exceed this. The real reason you buy Western Digital’s new ArmorLock SSD is for its encryption capabilities. This release arguably makes what used to be a convoluted process something that’s much more approachable to average consumers.

Downloading a smartphone app is something we’re all familiar with. The same rings true for the process of fingerprint or facial recognition on popular Android and iOS products. For this reason, the new ArmorLock SSD could be a hit for those needing to store confidential files. This no-brainer approach to security makes me think it won’t be long before other companies release similar products.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!