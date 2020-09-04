Best Buy Labor Day Sale offers discounted Macs, iPads, and Apple gift cards

- Sep. 4th 2020 6:47 am ET

Feature
0

The annual Best Buy Labor Day Sale is now underway with some of this year’s best prices on MacBooks, iPads, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for curbside pickup in most locations. With school starting up, this is a great time to score some new tech at a notable discount. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Best Buy Labor Day sale delivers on Apple deals

Headlining today’s sale is a number of discounts on MacBooks, some of which are currently being matched over at Amazon.

You can take up to $300 off various MacBook Pro models as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. This includes both 13- and 16-inch configurations, which mark a return to some of the lowest prices to date. You can find these offers over at Amazon as well.

iPad deals abound

Switching gears to the iPad side of things, Best Buy has discounted a handful of models for the holiday weekend. That includes iPad Air, which is currently $100 off. The Wi-Fi 256GB configuration is a standout at $549.99, which is a match of our previous mention, as well.

iPad mini 5 is also being notably discounted by $50 as part of this promotion. That brings the 64GB to $349.99. That’s also a match of our previous deal and the best we can currently find.

Other notable offers

HomePod is also seeing a price drop to $199.99 from the usual $299 going rate during the Best Buy Labor Day sale. This is in-line with the previous discounts that we’ve shared.

You can also get a $100 Apple Gift Card with an added $10 Best Buy Credit during the long weekend. It’s rare for us to see any kind of discounted iTunes or Apple credit these days, so this offer is certainly worth a look.

You can check out the entire Best Buy Labor Day sale here for more deals throughout the weekend. Just remember, this promotion ends on Tuesday, so snag any deals that catch your eye.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best iPad Deals Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp