The annual Best Buy Labor Day Sale is now underway with some of this year’s best prices on MacBooks, iPads, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for curbside pickup in most locations. With school starting up, this is a great time to score some new tech at a notable discount. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Best Buy Labor Day sale delivers on Apple deals

Headlining today’s sale is a number of discounts on MacBooks, some of which are currently being matched over at Amazon.

You can take up to $300 off various MacBook Pro models as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. This includes both 13- and 16-inch configurations, which mark a return to some of the lowest prices to date. You can find these offers over at Amazon as well.

iPad deals abound

Switching gears to the iPad side of things, Best Buy has discounted a handful of models for the holiday weekend. That includes iPad Air, which is currently $100 off. The Wi-Fi 256GB configuration is a standout at $549.99, which is a match of our previous mention, as well.

iPad mini 5 is also being notably discounted by $50 as part of this promotion. That brings the 64GB to $349.99. That’s also a match of our previous deal and the best we can currently find.

Other notable offers

HomePod is also seeing a price drop to $199.99 from the usual $299 going rate during the Best Buy Labor Day sale. This is in-line with the previous discounts that we’ve shared.

You can also get a $100 Apple Gift Card with an added $10 Best Buy Credit during the long weekend. It’s rare for us to see any kind of discounted iTunes or Apple credit these days, so this offer is certainly worth a look.

You can check out the entire Best Buy Labor Day sale here for more deals throughout the weekend. Just remember, this promotion ends on Tuesday, so snag any deals that catch your eye.

