Char-Broil’s wood grill brush contours itself to your grates at just $9

- Sep. 4th 2020 5:26 pm ET

brick adams (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Hot-Clean Wood Grill Brush for $8.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, Amazon direct sells this brush for around $20 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While most people think of traditional wire brushes when it comes time to clean the grill, Char-Broil went a different route here. With a wooden end, your grill grates will burn their pattern into this brush as long as you clean them right after cooking while everything is still hot. once the pattern is burned in, this brush will be contoured to clean every grate perfectly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Cuisinart Scour Grill Brush is a great option for those on a slightly tighter budget. It essentially has two stainless steel bristles under the handle and is built to be used after your grill has cooled down, instead of while it’s still piping hot. But, at $7 Prime shipped, it’ll save you an additional $2 over today’s lead deal.

Given that Labor Day is Monday, there’s one other grilling must-have you should see. ThermoPro’s instant grilling thermometer is currently on sale for just $8 Prime shipped, which saves you 20% from its regular going rate.

Char-Broil Wood Grill Brush features:

  • Clean hot surfaces without the dangers of metal bristles
  • Natural wood head allows grate patterns to burn in for precise cleaning
  • Cleaning gets better with time as the fit Becomes more custom

