ThermoPro’s instant grilling thermometer is a Labor Day cookout must at $8

i-Tronics (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ThermoPro TP01A Instant Read Grilling Thermometer for $7.99 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is just $1 above its all-time low and is the best available. While most people cut open their steak or burgers to see how done they are, that lets a lot of the juices out, which can lead to a dry meal. Using something like this instant-read thermometer can help alieviate that while still letting you know if a piece is cooked all the way. Just stick it in and 4- to 6-seconds later you’ll have a temperature reading, which is accurate to within +/- 0.9F, according to ThermoPro. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Speaking of grilling deals, did you see that the 1-burner Pit Boss portable griddle is on sale right now? Down to $75, you’re saving 25% with this discount and gaining a fantastic outdoor cooking setup. It’s small enough to take with you to the beach or lake, but still has enough room to cook for the entire family.

For other grilling must-haves, we’ve brought our favorite tips and products into a single article, giving you the ability to easily browse through and find something new to grab. Labor Day is just around the corner, so if there are any backyard BBQ tips or tools you still need, be sure to check out our guide.

ThermoPro Instant Grilling Thermometer features:

Cooking thermometer with high precision sensor get internal temp of food within 4-6 seconds; accurate to ±0.9°F

Grill thermometer has 5.3″ food grade stainless steel probe; No more worrying about getting too close to the hot food or surface, avoid burnt hands

Lock the current temperature, the reading won’t change after pulling the probe thermometer out of the meat; Auto Shut-off; Batteries Included

