CyberPower’s 825VA 8-outlet UPS drops to $80 shipped (Reg. $100+)

Through tomorrow, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the CyberPower 825VA 8-outlet Intelligent LCD UPS (CP825AVRLCD) for $79.95 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular rate of $103 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering 825VA of capacity, you’ll find enough charge here to keep your desk running for at least several minutes, giving you plenty of time to save important documents before shutting the computer down. This can be crucial if you live in an area that often sees power outages or flashes, as it can save you from losing precious information due to an improper shutdown. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If 825VA is a bit overkill for your needs, then APC’s lower-powered 600VA UPS is a great option. You’ll find that it has seven outlets instead of eight like today’s lead deal. But, the smaller size makes it a great option for keeping your networking gear powered when the lights go out. At $62.50 on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer buy if you have frequent power outages at your home.

Looking to stay on a tighter budget, but still want to keep your modem, Wi-Fi router, and cable receiver on during power flashes? The AmazonBasics 400VA UPS will get the job done. Available for around $45.50, this option is great for smaller applications.

CyberPower 825VA UPS features:

Keep your computers, routers, network switches, home theater equipment, and other electronics running during a power outage with the CP825AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS from CyberPower. Capable of up to 825VA of power output, the CP825AVRLCD features a hot-swappable, user-replaceable 12V/9Ah battery, along with eight total outlets, four of which offer surge and battery protection, while the other four provide surge protection only. Audible alarms warn of changing power conditions, while the LCD display shows details about the UPS’s status. EMI and RFI filtration help to protect your devices against electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference. The 6′ power cord comes with a right-angle plug that’s offset at 45°. The UPS comes with a lifetime $200,000 connected equipment guarantee.

