Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, COACH, more

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack takes an extra 25% off with up to 75% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, COACH, Vince Cammuto, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s True Grit Melange Pullover. Sherpa material is very popular for this fall and this pullover is extremely versatile. Originally priced at $165, however during this sale you can find it for $37. This cozy style pairs nicely with joggers, jeans, or khakis alike. It’s also available in two fun color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, snakeskin is another huge trend and the Vince Camuto Gigietta Booties are a must-have. They’re currently on sale for $34 and originally were priced at $150. This style also will look great with fall dresses, leggings, or jeans.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Sperry Labor Day Sale that’s offering 40% off fall styles and an extra 30% off clearance.

