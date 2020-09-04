Sperry updates your fall kicks with 40% off boat shoes, sneakers, more

Sperry’s Labor Day Sale is taking 40% off fall essentials with promo code FALL40 at checkout. Plus, Sperry is offering an extra 30% off sale styles with code SAVE30 at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Authentic Cross Lace Collegiate Boat Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $95, however during the sale you can find them for $57. These shoes are cushioned for comfort and come in two versatile color options: grey or tan. This style is also a perfect option for transitioning into fall and can be paired with jeans or shorts alike. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry’s Labor Day Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Banana Republic is also having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals.

