Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglasses from $98 shipped during huge Labor Day Sale

Ray-Ban is celebrating Labor Day with $30 off all polarized styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. Fall is a great time to refresh your sunglasses and inside this sale you can find hundreds of great options. One of our favorite styles is the Clubmaster Classic Polarized Sunglasses. They’re currently on sale for $174 and originally were priced at $204. These sunglasses are timeless to wear for years to come and can also be worn throughout any season. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and you can choose from five fun color options. With over 100 reviews from Ray-Ban customers, these sunglasses are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Levi’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 30% off clearance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!