Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide + extra 30% off clearance

Levi’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA30 at checkout. This is a perfect way to update your denim for fall as well as score deals on outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans that are currently marked down to $42. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style comes in four wash options and has the perfect hem to roll for a stylish look. They were also designed specifically for athletic builds with a little more room in the hips and thighs. Plus, the fabric is infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 550 reviews from Levi’s customers, these jeans are rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

