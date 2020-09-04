This 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart switches outfits your home at just $7 each

Treatlife Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $28.55 shipped with the code 3YGRPFRL at checkout. Down from $41, today’s deal makes the switches just $7 each and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that these switches are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, and it even has a smartphone application that delivers wireless control even without the need for voice commands. Treatlife’s switches also feature a scheduling function that can automatically turn on and off your lights at specific times. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While not quite as low-cost each, TP-Link’s Kasa offers single smart switches for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is great if you just have a single room in your home that you want to make smart, or are only one or two switches away from finishing up the conversation to voice-controlled lighting.

Another way to upgrade your home is by switching out the actual light bulbs with smart ones. Right now, we’re tracking a Philips Hue sale that starts at $15 and is headlined by the Color Ambiance Starter Kit, which includes three bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and even a Hue Dimmer Switch at $130.

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Switch features:

EASY AND SAFE TO INSTALL: Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process. standard size; screwless snap-on wall plate; no hub required. For 2.4G Wi-Fi only (NOT 5G). Max Power: 1250W. Output Current: 10A.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!