This 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart switches outfits your home at just $7 each

- Sep. 4th 2020 3:56 pm ET

Treatlife Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $28.55 shipped with the code 3YGRPFRL at checkout. Down from $41, today’s deal makes the switches just $7 each and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that these switches are compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, and it even has a smartphone application that delivers wireless control even without the need for voice commands. Treatlife’s switches also feature a scheduling function that can automatically turn on and off your lights at specific times. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While not quite as low-cost each, TP-Link’s Kasa offers single smart switches for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is great if you just have a single room in your home that you want to make smart, or are only one or two switches away from finishing up the conversation to voice-controlled lighting.

Another way to upgrade your home is by switching out the actual light bulbs with smart ones. Right now, we’re tracking a Philips Hue sale that starts at $15 and is headlined by the Color Ambiance Starter Kit, which includes three bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and even a Hue Dimmer Switch at $130.

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Switch features:

EASY AND SAFE TO INSTALL: Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process. standard size; screwless snap-on wall plate; no hub required. For 2.4G Wi-Fi only (NOT 5G). Max Power: 1250W. Output Current: 10A.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide