Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit hits $130 (Save $32%), more from $15

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $129.99 shipped. Having dropped from $190, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the 2020 low. This Philips Hue bundle is a great way to dive into the ecosystem and includes the required HomeKit-enabled bridge and more. Color Ambiance LED bulbs give you plenty of ways to add some flair into your setup, and one of the Philips Hue Dimmer Switches completes the package. Notable features here alongside the color lighting include Siri, Alexa and Assistant control, the ability to set automations, and more. Over 720 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $15.

Also on sale at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, a selection of Philips Hue LED bulbs are being discounted by 40% today. With a few different options starting at $15, you’ll be able to expand the featured bundle or an existing setup. Here’s the entire selection:

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

