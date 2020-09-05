Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 Lite drops to $600 with Galaxy Buds+ in tow

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone with Galaxy Buds+ for $599.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $650 for the smartphone and an additional $130 for the headphones, with today’s deal saving you $280 overall. The Galaxy S10 Lite offers 128GB of built-in storage with the ability to expand that via microSD, should that not be enough. It has a triple camera setup in the rear, headlined by a 48MP lens, while upfront there’s a 32MP shooter to make epic video chats and take killer selfies. The Buds+ offer up to 22-hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, ensuring you can go all day long on a single charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of expanding your storage, be sure to take a look at this 256GB microSD card. With a U3 rating, it can handle capturing the 4K video that the S10 Lite records. Plus, it’s just $30 shipped, making it a budget-friendly upgrade to spend just a fraction of your savings on.

Looking to upgrade to a newer phone, but find that Samsung’s lead offering is a tad bit expensive? Well, Google’s Pixel 4a is just $349 shipped and packs 128GB of storage and a killer camera setup. Now, the main downside here is you’ll lose out on expandable storage and have to wait 1- to 2-months for delivery. But, if you can live with that, the Pixel 4a is a worthy contender for your next smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features:

Upgrade your Galaxy: the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has the features you’ve been waiting for Its easy-to-use pro-grade camera delivers the perfect shot every time, and a fast-charging battery lets you dive into whatever life throws your way

