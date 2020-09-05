Timbuk2’s weatherproof Clark Pack is $60 off, more from $59 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Clark Pack for $169 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is only Amazon price drop we’ve tracked since February. This Timbuk2 bag sets itself apart from many with a design that’s been deemed “ultra weatherproof.” That’s further topped off with an expandable roll top that is said to be “stronger than steel.” Inside you’ll find plenty of room for any modern MacBook or iPad. Timbuk2 stands behind the quality of this bag by backing it with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the options above are calling your name, you should swing by our roundup from Thursday. There you’ll find Osprey’s Apogee Backpack available for 50% off alongside several other notable discounts. Most of the options there are ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making them a long term solution ready to fit any modern Apple notebook.

Timbuk2 Clark Pack features:

Internal laptop sleeve with hook and loop flap; 42L capacity with expansion option through roll top and zippered panels for days when you carry your whole life; Dual side pockets, perfect for hydration and your lock; Magnetic top flap and front pocket; Quick access pockets on front, one tricot lined for electronics; Quick side access zipper for laptop

