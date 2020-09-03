Osprey Apogee Backpack hits $50 (Save 50%), more from Fossil and Timbuk2

Amazon is offering the Osprey Apogee Laptop Backpack in black for $49.93 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $25. Other colorways are currently available for $75 right now at Amazon. This bag sports a sleek form-factor and has an all-black exterior. Inside you’ll find a large main compartment that rests alongside padded laptop and tablet sleeves. This paves the way for you to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad simultaneously. On the outside you’ll find dual mesh water bottle pockets, ensuring you can always stay hydrated. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

While you’re at it, you may want to have a look at Amazon’s 4-piece Packing Cube Set. It’s currently marked down by up to 42% off, allowing you to snag it for less than $13.50. Today’s deal is a result of steady price drops and is a great way to pack using less space while also taking organization to the next level.

Osprey Apogee Backpack features:

Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve

Front panel organization pocket with key clip

Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets

Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and loop for blinky light attachment (light not included)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!