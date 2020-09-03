Osprey Apogee Backpack hits $50 (Save 50%), more from Fossil and Timbuk2

- Sep. 3rd 2020 2:42 pm ET

Save 50%
0

Amazon is offering the Osprey Apogee Laptop Backpack in black for $49.93 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $25. Other colorways are currently available for $75 right now at Amazon. This bag sports a sleek form-factor and has an all-black exterior. Inside you’ll find a large main compartment that rests alongside padded laptop and tablet sleeves. This paves the way for you to tote a 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad simultaneously. On the outside you’ll find dual mesh water bottle pockets, ensuring you can always stay hydrated. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

While you’re at it, you may want to have a look at Amazon’s 4-piece Packing Cube Set. It’s currently marked down by up to 42% off, allowing you to snag it for less than $13.50. Today’s deal is a result of steady price drops and is a great way to pack using less space while also taking organization to the next level.

Osprey Apogee Backpack features:

  • Large main compartment with a padded laptop and separate zippered tablet sleeve
  • Front panel organization pocket with key clip
  • Two hidden side access dual stretch mesh water bottle pockets
  • Quick access scratch-free slash pocket and loop for blinky light attachment (light not included)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save 50%
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil
Timbuk2 Osprey

About the Author