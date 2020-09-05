Woot’s Apple sale starts at $730 with cert. refurb iMac Pro at $1,300 off

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation Apple Mac computers priced from $730 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount here is the 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $3,599.99 in certified refurbished condition. Originally retailing for $4,999, Apple’s official refurbished model goes for $3,819 right now (with a list price of $4,499). Today’s deal saves you $219 over the next-best offer we can find and matches the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. Apple’s iMac Pro offers a beautiful 27-inch Retina 5K display with quite a bit of power under the hood. You’ll find an 8-core Xeon 3.2GHz processor here, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. AMD’s Pro Vega 56 graphics card is also in tow, delivering ample power for both photo and video editing. On the back are four Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A 3.0 hookups, and a 10GBe Ethernet and SD card slots. Woot includes a 1-year warranty purchase. Be sure to swing by our hands-on coverage to get a closer look at Apple’s high-end desktop. Also, swing by Woot’s landing page to view the other Mac deals there with prices from $720.

If you plan to have an external SSD plugged into the iMac Pro for any length of time, be sure to check out the Twelve South Backpack. It slides onto the hinge behind your iMac’s display, offering a hidden shelf to store things on. This is great for keeping cables at the ready, an SSD always plugged in, or even storing your memory card reader for easy access. At just $40 shipped, it’s easy to recommend grabbing the Twelve South Backpack to tidy up your space.

Another must-have for any iMac owner is the Satechi Aluminum Type-C Clamp Hub Pro. This USB-C hub clips to the bottom of your screen and brings USB-C, USB-A, SD, and microSD around to the front of your display. Not only does this add more I/O to your machine, but also lets you read two SD cards at once, which can be beneficial for professional photographers. Coming in at $50 shipped, this is something that every iMac owner should have.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro features:

Featuring a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-core processor and 32GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC RAM, the iMac Pro is designed to handle demanding pro workflows such as pro photo work, pro video editing, advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation, and real-time 3D rendering. The iMac Pro also has 1TB of all-flash storage, which has a 3.3 Gb/s read speed and a 2.8 Gb/s write speed.

