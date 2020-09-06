Verizon Labor Day sale discounts latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, more

Verizon has launched its Labor Day sale with notable price drops on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot.

Our top pick is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro at $25 per month for 24-months. That equates to $400 in savings as opposed to buying it outright. However, if you have an eligible trade, you can score up to $850 in credits when signing up with an Unlimited plan. Verizon is also offering $200 off Apple Watch when you buy the wearable alongside your new device. Full details can be found on this landing page. The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Hit the jump for additional details.

Make sure to browse through the rest of Verizon’s Labor Day sale for more deals on iPhones and Android devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is also included in this promotion at $35.41 for 24-months, marking a drop from the usual $50 price tag.

Check out the entire sale here for more.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $13. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering up.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!