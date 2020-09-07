AmazonBasics 800-lumen LED bulbs drop to around $1 each with a 16-pack at $17

Amazon is currently offering a 16-pack of its AmazonBasics 60W/800-lumen LED Bulbs on sale for $17 Prime shipped. Normally going for between $28 and $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. After purchasing a home recently, my wife and I went on a quest to change out every single bulb to LED. After trying a few brightness levels, we settled on 800-lumens per bulb being the perfect amount of light for each room. It stacks up to be bright enough in places like your living room or bathroom where multiple bulbs are together, but it’s not too overpowering in smaller areas like hallways when one or two are present. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Want something a bit smarter for your lighting upgrade? Well, Kasa has a Wi-Fi LED bulb that delivers 800-lumens of brightness for $14 Prime shipped. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll only get a single bulb, instead of 16 like today’s lead deal. But, if you’re one light away from finishing up a smart home conversion, this is a fantastic way to complete that quest.

However, if you’re looking to finish up a few lights in your house, and picking up a 16-pack of 800-lumen bulbs would be overkill, Westinghouse has you covered. You’ll find this 800-lumen LED light on Amazon for around $5 Prime shipped each. While much higher than the $1/bulb price of AmazonBasics, this allows you to pick up one or two bulbs at a much lower-cost overall, should that be what your budget requires.

AmazonBasics LED Bulb features:

With a life of 15,000 hours, the bulb will last over 13 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 800 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 5000 Kelvin, the bulb simulates daylight, creating a bright atmosphere for any room

