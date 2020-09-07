Foot Locker Labor Day Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more

The Foot Locker Labor Day Sale takes 25% off orders of $50 with promo code LABOR25 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3 Running Shoes that are currently marked down from $128. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $190. They’re a great option to boost your fall workouts and they have a flexible knit material to promote natural movements. These shoes are also highly cushioned for added comfort and lightweight. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Foot Locker customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Ray-Ban’s Polarized Sunglass Sale that’s offering $30 off popular styles for this fall.

