Gold Box 50% discount on 55-65-inch LG 4K Smart TVs with AirPlay from $437

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the LG Alexa Built-in 65-inch 4K TV for $556.99 shipped. These 4.5/5 rated 4K TVs are LG’s 2019 top of the line LED displays for about half the list price and hundreds less than we’ve seen them before. The spec sheet below is exhaustive but standouts are: quad-core processor, Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay, 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dolby Atmos 2.0 Ch 20W speakers, Magic remote, and Nano cell display with local dimming.

Don’t forget the mounting kit!

LG 65SM8100AUA specs

QUAD CORE PROCESSOR: improves images, action and color, reducing distracing video noise and motion blur, enhancing sharpness and portraying accurate colors.

LG THINQ, ALEXA AND GOOGLE ASSISTANT: LG TVs are the first to integrate both the Google Assistant and Alexa with LG ThinQ AI technology.

NANO COLOR: vibrant color and detailed crisp images, made possible by the tiniest of intricacies in design and engineering.

LOCAL DIMMING: enhanced contrast and black levels with local dimming control across localized zones of the LED TV backlight display.

4K RESOLUTION: images are clear and crisp with 4 times the resolution of full HD 1080p.

AIRPLAY 2: with AirPlay 2 built in, you can effortlessly cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your LG AI TV.

