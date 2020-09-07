Walker Edison’s Minimal TV Stand hits $110, alongside cart, bench deals, more

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Minimal TV Stand for $109.99 shipped. This markdown yields $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $6. If you’re like me, you prefer furniture pieces with a simplistic appearance. Thankfully this offering goes that route while also bringing cable management into the mix. The entire piece measures 24- by 58- by 16-inches and it’s ready to uphold 250-pounds of weight. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Walker Edison deals below.

More Walker Edison deals:

And while you’re at it, don’t forget about the discount we just spotted on Amazon’s brushed-nickel Rivet Ceiling Fan. It’s currently marked down to $99, which leaves you with $40+ in savings. Like some of the options above, this solution boasts a style that’s bound to help modernize your space.

Walker Edison Minimal TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 64″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

