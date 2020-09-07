Amazon’s brushed-nickel Rivet Ceiling Fan strikes $99 (Save $40+)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern 3-Blade Ceiling Fan for $98.89 shipped. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. No matter what the climate is, having a ceiling fan is a great way to better distribute warm and cool air throughout a room. This solution boasts a modern look thanks to its use of brushed-nickel throughout. Once fully assembled, owners will find this 3-blade ceiling fan to measure 43- by 43- by 12.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

That’s not the only Rivet deal we spotted over the weekend. You can still score Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Media Console for $109.50. It sells for up to $279, yielding a 60% discount that shouldn’t be overlooked. With a two-tone look, this modern furniture piece is ready to nicely pair with the ceiling fan above.

And speaking of furniture, if you’ve been wanting to shake up your office, take a moment to check out Zinus’ Smart Adjust Standing Desk at $84.50. It rests atop whatever you currently have and is height-adjustable from 3.35- to 15-inches. Best of all, it ships pre-assembled, helping ensure you can have everything up and running in a matter of minutes.

Amazon Rivet Modern 3-Blade Ceiling Fan features:

Bring a simple, futuristic look into your living space with this brushed-nickel ceiling fan. A thin tube connects the solid brushed-nickel base with the big, bold cylindrical housing, and 3 fan blades provide ample cooling.

