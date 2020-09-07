Amazon’s brushed-nickel Rivet Ceiling Fan strikes $99 (Save $40+)

- Sep. 7th 2020 10:26 am ET

$99
0

Amazon is offering its Rivet Modern 3-Blade Ceiling Fan for $98.89 shipped. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. No matter what the climate is, having a ceiling fan is a great way to better distribute warm and cool air throughout a room. This solution boasts a modern look thanks to its use of brushed-nickel throughout. Once fully assembled, owners will find this 3-blade ceiling fan to measure 43- by 43- by 12.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

That’s not the only Rivet deal we spotted over the weekend. You can still score Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Media Console for $109.50. It sells for up to $279, yielding a 60% discount that shouldn’t be overlooked. With a two-tone look, this modern furniture piece is ready to nicely pair with the ceiling fan above.

And speaking of furniture, if you’ve been wanting to shake up your office, take a moment to check out Zinus’ Smart Adjust Standing Desk at $84.50. It rests atop whatever you currently have and is height-adjustable from 3.35- to 15-inches. Best of all, it ships pre-assembled, helping ensure you can have everything up and running in a matter of minutes.

Amazon Rivet Modern 3-Blade Ceiling Fan features:

Bring a simple, futuristic look into your living space with this brushed-nickel ceiling fan. A thin tube connects the solid brushed-nickel base with the big, bold cylindrical housing, and 3 fan blades provide ample cooling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$99
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rivet

About the Author