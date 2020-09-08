This LED ring light is a work-from-home must at $22 Prime shipped

Aptoyu (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-inch LED Ring Light with Tripod and Remote Shutter for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code 45N9OOCO at checkout. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you nearly 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re an Instagrammer, TikTok user, or just someone who needs upgraded lighting at their desk for video calls, this is the perfect solution. Offering 168 LED bulbs, this light can change its color temperature from 3000K to 6000K, allowing you to easily make it match your room’s white balance. Plus, this setup includes both a tripod and a smartphone holder to give you an all-in-one kit. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you already have a tripod that you’d like to mount your phone on? Well, this adapter is just $10 Prime shipped and is built to hold most phones. It has adjustable clamps to fit around the sides of your device and can keep it in either a vertical or horizontal position.

For a more on-the-go setup, check out the new Zhiyun Smooth-XS. It’s an upgrade from the Smooth-X, offering an all-new mechanism that makes it super easy to deploy and put up. Coming in at $75, it’s a fantastic choice to give your smartphone videos some extra stabilization, as well as deliver the ability to take your selfie game up a notch.

Aptoyu 12-inch Ring Light features:

Dimmable Ring Light – Has 168 LED lamp beads for long life without changing bulbs, 3 colors lighting mode: white, warm yellow, and warm white. Each lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness to choose from, easy control on cord to power on/off or switch to the lighting mode you prefer, this ring light makes every photo and video look more professional.

Endless Lighting Angle – 3-way pan head with a convenient handle allows for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options. Making it easy to target the ring light to your subject at any angle.

Ring Light with Upgraded Tripod Stand – Extendable from 16.5” to 51.0”, and tripod legs unfold up to 30″ wide, just lock it at desired length as you need, which makes it a possibility to be used as a folded table tripod or stand it on the floor. The tripod stand itself can be used as a selfie stick and phone tripod.

