- Sep. 4th 2020 7:20 pm ET

Zhiyun’s Smooth-X was a compact smartphone gimbal launched a few months ago that could transform into a stabilized selfie stick. The brand-new Zhiyun Smooth-XS offers similar functionality with a few key differences, one is the new “easy slide, easy pack” mechanism and the other is the assortment of colors it comes in. What all does the $75 Zhiyun Smooth-XS do? Keep reading to find out.

The all-new Zhiyun Smooth-XS offers an easy-to-use mechanism

The Zhiyun Smooth-X is a very unique smartphone gimbal in that it has the ability to transform from normal gimbal into stabilized selfie stick. But, while the Smooth-X folds up to be nice and portable, the deployment mechanism is a bit clunky. That’s where the Smooth-XS comes into play. Zhiyun says its latest gimbal offers “Xtra fun. Xtra life.” with its all-new design. The newly designed handle and opening mechanism makes it super simple to slide it out and start shooting. When you’re done, just slide it back in and it’ll be ready to be tucked away.

This is a nice upgrade from the current Smooth-X, considering that has to be folded up instead of just slid out. If you’re wanting something that’s super easy to use and just as easy to put away, the Smooth-XS is a fantastic choice.

Shoot all day with up to 5.5-hours of usage on a single charge

The Smooth-XS is designed to last all day long as you go around the city shooting. Zhiyun claims that its latest gimbal can pack up to 5.5-hours of usage on a single charge. But, the company built in the ability to recharge it via a portable battery bank, giving you essentially unlimited usage while out-and-about, since it can be run off external power.

Built-in tracking makes sure you always have the perfect shot

If you’re worried about getting the perfect shot while using a gimbal, the Zhiyun Smooth-XS helps ensure that happens. With built-in tracking capabilities, this gimbal can make sure that your camera is always pointed at the action, meaning you’ll never miss the shot you’re going for. Whether it’s tracking a person, car, or basketball, the Smooth-XS makes sure that whatever you want is always the center of attention.

Pricing and availability

The Zhiyun Smooth-XS will come in four vibrant colors, with two already being available from Zhiyun direct and one on Amazon. The pricing is set at $74.99 and it’s already shipping to consumers from both Amazon’s storefront and Zhiyun direct.

