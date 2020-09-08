Set up your own circuit board with this 65W soldering station at $34 (15% off)

Tilswall US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 65W Soldering Station for $33.99 shipped with the code 935ANKCY at checkout. Down from its list price of $40, today’s deal saves you 15% and is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to begin soldering your own stuff, whether to repair a circuit board or build your own electronics at home, it all starts with a soldering kit. This model offers temperature control that ranges between 392- to 896-degrees Feirentheight, giving you the ability to really dial it in for the specific task you’re working on. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Already have a soldering gun but need to upgrade your workstation? This “helping hands station” has multiple clips, LED lights, and magnifying glasses. All of this combines to deliver a hands-free, well-lit, and magnified soldering experience, which helps to get a better product in the end. At just $27 shipped, you’ll absolutely want to have one of these in your toolkit if you do soldering often.

Something else every soldering station should have is ample amounts of solder. It seems like an obvious thing, but you’d be surprised how often you run out of this crucial commodity while trying to work on finishing up a task. This 50g reel of solder features a tin-lead rosin core and will set you back just $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Tilswall Soldering Station features:

65W ANTI-STATIC CONTROLLABLE SOLDERING STATION, REAL TIME HOLD & LOCK CONSTANT TEMPERATURE! Smart transformer & PID temperature control detect temperature every 20ms for quick temperature return and then lock it. SOLVE COLD SOLDERING JOINTS. Ceramic heating core ( New Generation Heating Material) will perfectly solve fast aging and large temperature change issue.Temperature stabilization feature gives you more safety to aid in overheating

