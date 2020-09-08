Add a wireless backup camera to your car with this $84.50 all-in-one kit

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $84.59 shipped with the code PY8WLTZ5 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $130, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. I’m a firm believer that having a backup camera on your vehicle can make it much safer to drive in reverse, whether you’re leaving a driveway or backing into a parking spot. Not every car comes with such a luxury from the factory, even for brand-new models. So, adding one is the best way to upgrade your ride to have this killer feature. With today’s deal, you’ll get a monitor and camera that make a wireless connection. At the back of your vehicle, the camera just needs power and reverse signal, and the rest is all easy from there. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While a wireless kit offers easy setup, it does come with a more premium price. Save some serious cash by opting for this backup camera kit. It’s available for $37 shipped on Amazon and comes with both a camera and display. This biggest thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll need to run cables from the front to the back of your vehicle for power, signal, and more, so installation is a bit more complex for this kit.

However, those who already have a radio or screen capable of taking a backup camera input can take advantage of this standalone option. It saves you even more, given that all you’ll get is a backup camera and no monitor. Coming in at just $26 Prime shipped, this is sure to be a welcomed addition to any vehicle, new or old.

Boscam Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

K7 uses digital wireless signal, so you can view your rear blind spot without interference and flicker. The wireless range (33ft) is wide enough to make it work with a range of everyday vehicles.

5″ TFT-LCD screen has enough detail, contrast and color accuracy to distinguish objects, which helps details pop. The images on the screen are clear and readable, so you know you are safely reversing.

K7 uses digital wireless technology to transmit the signal between the monitor and camera. Thus you don’t have to run cables from front to rear which is much annoying parts of wiring. It would save your time and make the wiring much more simple.

