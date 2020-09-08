This hose kit expands to 100-feet and includes a nozzle + more at under $27

Higen Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 100-foot Expandable Garden Hose Set for $26.92 shipped with the code 20UHJRTG and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $40 list price, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re tired of leaving a huge tangled mess of hose outside your home after watering your plants, this is a fantastic solution. When not in use, this hose takes up very little space and only weighs 4.5-pounds, making it both easy to store and carry. Once hooked up and you start to flow water through this hose, it’ll grow to 100-feet in length, which is more than enough to cover most yards. It also includes a 9-function spray nozzle and a storage bag to complete your outdoor setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need something smaller? This 25-foot hose offers a similar function at a fraction of the price. While much shorter, it’s on sale for $18 as a Lightning Deal at Amazon, and normally retails for under $25 there. You’ll get a spray nozzle and bag just like with today’s lead deal, so the only downside here is the shorter length.

Need to have two hoses hooked up outside, but only have one spigot? Well, this Y adapter has two individual shutoffs so you can choose which hose to keep on, or even turn on both at the same time. At just $14.50, this is a great way to add extra functionality to your outdoor watering station.

Higen Expandable Hose features:

Incredible Strong Hose – Super durable triple layer latex with high toughness, high elasticity and it can bear water pressure of 3bar-12bar. Solid 3/4 Inches brass connectors and rubber washer design make your hose no more leaks. Sturdy on/off valve, extra-flexible 3750D polyester fabric cover fittings for long-term lawn and garden use. Can withstand temperature 41℉-113℉.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!