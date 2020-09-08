When it comes to more affordable smart home accessories, meross is routinely one of the more eye-catching brands we feature here at 9to5. With HomeKit control entering on a variety of its accessories, the latest of its Siri-enabled devices is now available for purchase. And it’s already on sale, too. The new meross HomeKit Garage Opener Remote brings smart home control to an existing garage door with support for all three major voice assistants. Head below for all of the details on the new release, and for more on locking in the launch pricing.

meross launches new HomeKit-enabled garage door remote

We’ve seen smart garage door remotes from meross in the past, with quite a few models having been rolled out over the last few years. But its latest takes iterates on the design and features we’ve seen before and enters as the most versatile option to date. Arguably the most enticing feature on the new meross HomeKit Garage Opener Remote is right in the name.

Up until now, all of the brand’s garage accessories were tailored toward Alexa and Assistant users, as well as a handful of other smart home platforms. And while you’ll still find support for all of those ecosystems in tow this time around, Siri is entering the mix for the first time. The remote supplements an existing garage door opener with smartphone control alongside the ability to call upon your preferred voice assistant to lift or close the garage.

On top of just being able to double check whether the garage has been closed at night without having to get out of bed, there’s plenty of other functionality here. You’ll be able to tie it in with the rest of your devices, set schedules, and even configure automations.

Score special launch pricing

The new meross HomeKit Garage Opener Remote is now available for purchase at Amazon and enters with a $49.99 price tag. Though right now, you can clip an on-page coupon to drop the price down to $44.99. This is of course the first price cut we’ve seen on the new release and a great way to bring Siri to your garage without having to pay full price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!