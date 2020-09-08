Camp Chef’s 144″ outdoor projection screen falls to $170 today (Reg. $250+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Camp Chef 144-inch Giant Aluminum Frame Outdoor Screen (OS144A) for $169.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $400, it more regularly fetches closer to $250 at Amazon with today’s deal coming within $1 of the all-time low. This is also the best price we can currently find. While the summertime movies might be coming to an end for some, some early fall screenings certainly aren’t out of the question, or you can just score an off-season deal so you’re ready for next year. This 144-inch projection screen is made of Oxford nylon for “high-resolution imagery and enriched colors.” Including a steel frame and everything you need to get it up right, set up only takes a ”few minutes” and you can use the screen without the stand when it’s more convenient. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon, much like the previous-generation model. More details below.

Now, if you can get away with a smaller overall display, take a look at the 92-inch Camp Chef instead. Coming in at under $120 on Amazon, it also comes with everything you need to get going, including the frame stakes, for about $50 less than today’s lead deals. Also rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Speaking of movies, we have some great deals live right now courtesy of Apple so you can up your selection at a big-time discount. We are currently tracking a number of action and 4K films starting from $5 and you can browse through everything right here.

More on the Camp Chef 144-inch Outdoor Screen:

Watching your favorite movie on freshly cut grass is an experience that will make you feel like a kid again. The outdoor big screen offers 144″ (12′) of movie night fun. Don’t worry about sacrificing the high definition-this screen is made of an Oxford nylon reflective material for high-resolution imagery & enriched colors. Setup & takedown is simple & easy, taking only a few Min. The durable, aluminum frame is freestanding & stable in a light summer breeze, but four tie-down guy lines are included for extra stability when you need it.

