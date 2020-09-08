Apple offers various action and 4K films from $5 in latest movie sale

- Sep. 8th 2020 9:20 am ET

It’s Tuesday and that means a fresh batch of movie deals on Apple’s iTunes storefront. This time around we’re seeing notable price drops on action films and 4K titles from $5. There’s also plenty of movies from other genres on sale, as well. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Apple starts the week with new action movie sale

Headlining this week’s sale is the Taken 3-movie bundle at $22.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 here. Today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time, as these films rarely go below $8 each.

Other notable action movie deals include:

Even more deals…

There’s still some lingering $5 movie deals from Apple’s Labor Day weekend sale. You can see all of our top picks over on this page from last week.

