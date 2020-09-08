This 6-in-1 USB-C hub has 4K HDMI, SD/microSD, 3.5mm audio, more at under $28

- Sep. 8th 2020 7:33 pm ET

0

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $27.79 shipped with the code UTUHFIBS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal saves you over $12 and is a killer price for a quality USB-C hub. The 6-in-1 design uses a single USB-C port on the side of your computer to deliver 4K HDMI output, SD/microSD, 3.5mm audio, USB 3.0 Type-A, and a USB-C Power Delivery jack capable of passing through up to 60W. This delivers an all-in-one experience that brings back some of the most crucial ports that Apple’s latest machines are missing. Having used one of Apple’s USB-C-only laptops for over four years now, owning a hub like this is crucial to heightened productivity as it eliminates having to use multiple dongles to accomplish your tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need something more compact? Well, nonda has a 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters that are quite small and easily fit into any backpack. At just $10 for the pair, you’ll be able to leave these on the end of USB receivers for wireless mice, printer cables, and much more.

Looking to pick up a new computer? Well, Best Buy just launched an all-new Apple sale that’s full of great deals. From MacBook Air at nearly $100 off to the iPad Mini clocking in a $50 discount, this sale is bound to have something for you, so be sure to check it out before it ends.

RAYROW USB-C Hub features:

The usb adapter for ipad with SD card reader slot, TF card reader slot, HDMI port, USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm audio port, USB C power delivery charging port. It supports to mirror and extend a screen, to transfer photos, videos and data, to listen and charge sync, and to connect a keyboard or thumb drive.

