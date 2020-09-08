New Best Buy Apple Shopping event discounts MacBook Air, iPads, more

Sep. 8th 2020 6:42 am ET

Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping Event this morning with discounts on MacBooks and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything. You can also opt for in-store pick up, as well. All of our top picks are down below.

Best Buy kicks off new Apple shopping event

Headlining is MacBook Air at nearly $100 off. That brings the entry-level model down to $899.99. You’ll need to leverage Best Buy’s student deals to take advantage of this offer, which you can sign-up for here.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Another standout is iPad mini, which is currently $50 off as part of this promotion. That matches our previous mention as well as some of the best discounts we’ve seen in 2020.

Apple’s iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Shop through the rest of Best Buy’s latest Apple Shopping Event here for more deals on everyday accessories and more.

