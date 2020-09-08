This RC truck offers true four wheel drive at $25.50 shipped (Reg. $42)

DOUBLE E Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Remote Control Four Wheel Drive Monster Truck for $25.49 shipped. Down from $42, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering true 4-wheel drive, there are two motors on this remote-controlled car so it can tackle any obstacle it comes across. You’ll also find two batteries are included, delivering enhanced runtime so you can always have one on charge while you’re having fun. The car can drive up to 165-feet away from the remote before it loses connection, allowing you to take it all over your yard without having to follow it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Prefer to drive a car instead of a truck? Well, this remote-controlled model offers that ability at just $16 Prime shipped. Not only does it save you nearly $10, but it runs on AA batteries, meaning you get to choose whether they’re rechargeable or disposable.

Prefer something a little smarter and higher-end? Well, Sphero’s RVR Robot delivers a killer experience and even helps you learn to code. It’s currently at an all-time low of $129 shipped, which is 50% off its regular going rate.

DOUBLE E RC Monster Truck features:

This rc car has 4-wheel drive and dual motors, can easily run on the sand, grass and mud land. Remote control car has sold over 50, 000 units, The high-quality material and favorable price making it popular with customers.

Remote control car with 2 powerful motors, can easily climb 45-degree slope, run fast for different terrains. Equipped with independent shock absorbers and head bumper, making it shockproof and anti-broken even if crash into rocks. Kids and freely enjoy driving It anywhere.

RC truck come with two 4.8V, 800 mAh batteries, providing double playing time and more pleasure. Usb charging port is compatible with Power bank, Laptop and computers.

