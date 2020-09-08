Sphero’s RVR Robot helps you learn to code at a new low of $129 (Save 50%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot for $128.60 shipped. Having dropped from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer amounts to nearly 50% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sphero RVR delivers a customizable coding experience centered around an all-terrain vehicle and a series of onboard sensors. You’ll be able to program the robot to respond to inputs from its built-in IR, light, color, accelerometer, and gyroscope with a drag and drop interface, as well as JavaScript and more. RVR can also integrate with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and even littleBits for additional coding fun. We found it to be an “easy to use but extremely robust programmable platform” in our hands-on review, largely agreeing with its 4.7/5 star rating from over 990 customers at Amazon. More details below.

Going with the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit at $81 is a great way to learn to code without spending as much cash. You’ll be trading the more comprehensive experience found above, but will still be able to build and program your own robot. And this one even leverages some flair from a galaxy far, far away. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re in the market for a more affordable Sphero experience, its Mini Robot Soccer Ball has dropped to $26. Or you could channel a bit of Star Wars action to get into programming by checking out our review of the LEGO Droid Commander set.

Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot features:

RVR is Sphero’s revolutionary take on the programmable robot. It’s drivable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors and built for customization. RVR is a mobile platform for hackers, makers, educators, and learners.

