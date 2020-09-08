TOMS Surprise Sale offers up to 65% off boots, sneakers, more from $25

Today only, the TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off popular styles including sneakers, sandals, fall boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Canvas Cupsole Botas Boots that are currently marked down to $30 and originally was priced at $70. These boots are lightweight, flexible, and available in two color options. This style can be paired with jeans or khakis alike for a fashionable look. Plus, it has a rubber outsole with unique ridging for added traction. Hit the jump to score even more deals from TOMS surprise sale and be sure to check out Nordstrom’s Clearance Event that’s offering up to 60% off top brands.

