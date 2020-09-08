Uniden’s 32-mile 2-way radios work with NOAA/ALERT, more at $40 (50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Uniden 32-mile 2-way Radio Pair for $39.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. This sale knocks 50% off the regular going rate of these radios at Best Buy and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These radios can keep you in touch with friends, family, or officials through its 22 channels, which include NOAA weather and ALERT options. Whether you’re an avid hiker or just someone who wants to stay in constant contact with family while on vacation, these radios have a 32-mile reach, giving you the ability to easily communicate at any time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the 32-mile range is a bit overkill for your needs, check out Motorola’s 2-way radio pair. Coming in at $28.50, these radios pack a 16-mile range and offer similar NOAA functionality to today’s lead deal. The biggest “downside” here is the range, but 16-miles is quite a distance to span with radio and should be more than enough for the average user.

For those just interested in the NOAA weather radio aspect of today’s deal, check out this emergency crank option. It doesn’t offer 2-way communication, but the crank ensures you’ll never need to change the batteries and it can tune into multiple NOAA stations to give you up-to-date weather information. It also functions as a flashlight, AM/FM radio, and much more. Coming in at just $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s an easy recommendation for all to own.

Uniden 2-way Radio Pair features:

Communicate in rough terrain with this Uniden walkie talkie set. These units feature a rugged, splashproof design and enable quick access to NOAA weather channels, so you stay safe in inclement conditions. This Uniden walkie talkie set, which has a 32-mile range, includes a pair of convenient VOX earbud mics and has two built-in LED flashlights.

